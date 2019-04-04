Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – April 4th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Warmer Temperatures To Continue & Rain Late Tonight!



Expect some passing high clouds for this morning. Not as cold, with lows in the mid 40’s. This Afternoon: Clouds will slowly increase during the day on Thursday but continued dry. Breezy & warm, with highs in the low 70’s.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and storms will move in late tonight into Friday morning with lows holding in the 50’s. Some of these storms could be briefly heavy, especially south of the city itself.

Friday: Slowly drying out later tomorrow, with decreasing late day clouds and highs back in the low 70’s. Becoming fair Friday night with lows in the low 50’s.

The weekend is looking mainly dry and quite warm. Lots of sunshine for Saturday, with highs in the upper 70’s to near 80. Some clouds & around 80 for Sunday, with more clouds with areas of rain and a few possible storms for Monday tapering off later Tuesday with continued warm weather.

