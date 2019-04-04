Terra Nostra restaurant closing after 17 years

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A dining fixture on the North Shore will close its doors this summer.

The Terra Nostra restaurant opened on Frazier Avenue at the beginning of the renaissance north of the River in 2002.

- Advertisement -

Now owners Efren and Gema Ormaza say they are retiring from the restaurant business.

They want to spend more time with their family and on their Penipe Foundation.

The last meal comes on Saturday, July 6th.

“It’s time to give priority to family and loved ones,” said Efren, Terra Nostra’s executive chef.

“We have grandchildren now, and we haven’t been back to Ecuador together since the restaurant opened. I missed my mother-in-law’s 90th birthday a few weeks ago because one of us had to stay with the restaurant.”

The Ormazas are holding two special events at the restaurant before they close.

“A Leg for Bernabe” Fundraiser, April 24, 6–9 p.m.

Efren will make his next Penipe Foundation medical mission trip to Ecuador in May. This event will raise money to buy medical supplies and to provide a prosthetic leg for Bernabe, age 50, who lost his leg due to complications from diabetes.

Terra Nostra Thanks Chattanooga, Tuesday July 2, 6–9 p.m.

Enjoy a complementary glass of champagne, hors d’ouevres… and buy a piece of Terra Nostra. All the art that made Terra Nostra’s dining room such a magical place will be for sale, including paintings and metal sculptures, tables (featuring metal art under the glass top), and the front and back gate sculptures in the patio.

“Before we close, we want to thank our customers for letting us feed them for 17 years,” said Gema, who supervises baking, chooses the wine list, and runs the front of the house. “We also want to thank our amazing employees, who have all been with us for more than 10 years.

Grace, our head water started the week after we opened.”