Shred documents & prescription drugs this Saturday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s that time of year again to shred-it!

The bi-annual Shred-It campaign with the Hamilton county sheriff’s office helps you safely dispose of your sensitive documents and unused medication.

Matt Lea with the Sheriff’s Office says “You want to make sure that you bring those and have them shredded if you don’t do it at home some people have personal shredders and a lot of folks don’t. This is a service we offer twice a year where they can bring those in and get it done safely and securely.”

Shred-It campaign starts this Saturday at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office from 9 a.m to 1 p.m