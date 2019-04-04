Parkridge East opens Emergency Room for kids on the spectrum

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga’s Parkridge East Hospital has started a new initiative for autistic patients and those with sensory sensitivity.

The hospital now has a separate emergency room to care for those patients.

It’s designed to make the emergency room experience less stressful for the patient and families.

The room has soundproof walls, specialized toys, and a visual story board.

Medical Director Dr. Ben Cottrell tells us “1 in 10 to maybe all the way down to one out of every fifty persons being born now is somewhere on the Autism spectrum disorder, so it is a growing need in our patient population.”

Parkridge staff is also getting special training to deal with special needs visitors to the new E.R.