Ozzy Osbourne postpones 2019 shows as he recovers from injury

Rocker a statement posted to his website said Thursday.

Osbourne fell at his home in Los Angeles, which aggravated injuries from a 2003 all-terrain vehicle accident and required him to get surgery last month, according to the statement.

In February, Osbourne canceled shows in Australia, Japan and New Zealand after he was hospitalized with pneumonia. Weeks before that, his performances in Europe and the U.K. were postponed after he was diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection.

- Advertisement -

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates,” Osbourne said in Thursday’s statement. “Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now.”

“Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!” Osbourne said.

Not all of the missed performances in North America and Europe will be rescheduled because some were at festivals. Fans were advised to hold onto their original tickets for the rescheduled shows.