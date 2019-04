Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Lookouts lost their season opener to Montgomery 6-3 on Thursday night at AT&T Field. With the Lookouts down 1-0 in the fourth, Courtney Hawkins singled over short to drive in Gavin LaValley to tie the game. Later in the inning and T-J Friedl tripled to right to score Brantley Bell to make it 2-1 Lookouts. But the Biscuits scored five runs in the sixth inning to seal the win. Miles Mastrobuoni had a two run homer in the inning for Montgomery.