House fire started by man burning insulation material at home

RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – In Red Bank, a man’s house caught on fire as he was trying to get ride of asbestos.

Around three this afternoon a 9-1-1 call was made for heavy smoke and fire near McCahill Road.

The Red Bank and Chattanooga Fire Departments were on scene.

“You just got to be really careful with those kind of situations, and make sure that even though it’s burning that you monitor it. You don’t leave the site because the wind can pick up at any time of the day and you don’t realize it. That’s when you can really have significant damage.”

Maxwell says the home was condemned before the fire started and is in the process of being demolished.