House Fire near National Cemetery this morning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga firefighters battled a blaze at an old home near the National Cemetery downtown.

They got the call around 11 AM to Slayton Avenue near Central and Main.

- Advertisement -

With flames showing on the backside of the house, firefighters went in to make sure no one was still inside.

Everyone was out.

It took crews about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control, but not before there was substantial damage.

Two residents were displaced by the fire, but they raised 16 children in this home.

We’ll have more on that family connection tonight on News 12 Now at six.