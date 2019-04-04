Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department offers low-cost rabies vaccines

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department is urging people to get rabies vaccinations for their pets.

Tomorrow their low-cost rabies vaccination clinics will kick off.

- Advertisement -

The cost is 12 dollars and people can go to a variety of locations throughout the county.

For an additional fee, pet licenses will also be available.

Experts urge pet owners to never pet or feed wildlife.

Related Article: Two Alabama women bitten by rabid animals

But they say vaccinating their pets is the best way to ensure everyone stays safe.

“Dogs and cats are the ones that might interact with the wildlife and contract rabies themselves, so vaccinating your pet is the bet way to help humans prevent rabies,” said Bonnie Deakins, with the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department.

The clinics will end next Saturday.

For a list of all the times and locations, click here.