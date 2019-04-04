Britney spears reportedly checks into health facility

Britney Spears has checked into a health facility to care for herself, the Los Angeles Times reports. The paper says she will be away for 30 days. Rumors about the star’s well-being began swirling earlier this week, with many speculating her father’s recent health struggles have been taking a toll.

Spears’ father, Jaime, recently suffered serious health issues. In January, the pop star canceled her new Las Vegas residency “to devote all of her time to her family and their efforts to care for her father during his recovery,” according to a statement.

- Advertisement -

Britney Spears, seen here in a childhood photo, canceled her Vegas residency to be with her ailing father, Jamie Spears. Britney Spears

Spears said in the statement that her family has a special relationship and she wants to be with them at this time like they have always been there for her. “I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for you all,” she said.

About three months after canceling her Vegas shows, it appears Spears needs more time to herself amid her father’s illness.

“We all need to take time for a little ‘me time,'” she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a graphic that read “Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit.”

Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared the same image on his Instagram, writing: “It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am.” He hashtagged #stronger, the title of Spears’ 2000 hit.

Spears has not made any official announcements on her website, and her Twitter was last used to announce her residency cancelation. “I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always,” she tweeted at the time. Fans have continued to support the pop icon on social media, writing messages about the importance of taking time for mental health.

(thread)

I love Britney Spears. I support anyone seeking help for any mental health issues. When I was in my 20s I went to inpatient treatment. Its not the “terrifying experience” in movies. It’s one of the best things you can do when you feel lost and overwhelmed. (1 continued) — Krystina Arielle 🦖 (@KrystinaArielle) April 4, 2019

There’s nothing comical about Britney Spears going into a mental health rehab. She’s strong enough to admit she need help. Plus she’s very responsible by taking action because she has children. Depression is serious and it can be draining and deadly. Certain things are not jokes. — Mr. Weeks 🤴🏾 (@MrDane1982) April 4, 2019