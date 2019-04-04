Auburn Reached Out to Tornado Victims Before Postseason Run

Before Auburn’s magical run through March, the Tigers delivered their biggest assist of the season.

They reached out to victims of the deadly tornado in March that killed 23 people near the Auburn community. Head coach Bruce Pearl and his team visited an elementary school on March 11th in Beauregard, Alabama, on their first day back in class after the tornado hit on March 3rd.

Said Pearl:”And yes we took our team when the kids came back to school. couple of the students. Their desks were empty. And there were some classmates that had to go through some real counseling and things like that. And we wanted to help that process. I’m staying in touch now with some of the teachers there. We made some friends. And as soon as this is over, we’re going to go back.”

Auburn faces Virginia in the Final Four on Saturday at 6:09pm. The game will be televised on News 12 Now.