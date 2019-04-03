Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – April 3nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Warmer Temperatures To Continue !



Wednesday: Sunshine is back in full force for today, and highs should be hitting the low 70’s. Today, by the way, will be the nicest day we will see for awhile.

Wednesday Night: We see more clouds moving into the area, but it should stay dry. Expect increasing humidity and southerly winds.

Thursday: Showers build into the area by Thursday evening, with a few rumbles of thunder possible Thursday night.

Spring really returns for the end of the week with 70s and possibly hitting 80 by later in the upcoming weekend.

