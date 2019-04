The Democratic chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee sent a formal request to the IRS requesting six years of President Trump’s tax returns, a long-awaited move by Democrats to obtain the records using their House majority.

Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts issued a statement Wednesday announcing the request.

“Congress, as a co-equal branch of government, has a duty to conduct oversight of departments and officials,” Neal said. “The Ways and Means Committee in particular has a responsibility to conduct oversight of our voluntary Federal tax system and determine how Americans — including those elected to our highest office — are complying with those laws.”

This is a developing story.