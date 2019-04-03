Pennsylvania burglary suspect found in Dunlap

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – A suspect wanted in Pennsylvania was found a lot further south today.

Joshua Yelk was wanted in Berks, Pennsylvania for violating his parole on a burglary charge.

But reports surfaced that he was in Sequatchie County instead.

Dunlap Police and Sheriff’s investigators began to track him and spotted his vehicle.

They pulled him over and took him into custody on Wednesday.

Yelk is now in the Sequatchie County jail waiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.