Partial bridge collapse highlights infrastructure concerns

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — With the partial bridge collapse, some Hamilton County commissioners say this highlights a larger infrastructure problem.

Orange cones on the interstate indicated traffic is moving into one lane on I-75 South at the bridge over I-24 West.

Crews are working to repair the concrete railing that fell on Monday morning. One person was injured.

Hamilton County commissioners say this highlights problems here and across the country.

“This is a prime example of how are infrastructure nationally, not only locally but nationally, has not had the attention it deserves for generations now frankly,” said David Sharpe, a Hamilton commissioner.

TDOT engineers say the believe a truck carrying an oversized load hit the bridge from underneath, compromising it.

Sharpe believes more resources have to go to infrastructure.

“It was a hot button topic during the 2016 presidential race and unfortunately we really haven’t seen the investment in infrastructure nation wide that was called for during that race and I hope that is something that is going to change in the near future,” Sharpe said.

Commissioners say the needs have changed overtime.

“With the growth of logistics and transportation jobs locally, it would draw significant attention to the short comings from an infrastructure standpoint. I think the I-75/I-24 split along with I-59/24 connection and the area in between there, from what I understand is the most congested and troublesome section of interstate in the United States. With many organizations looking into addressing that from different angles hopefully we will come to some resolve in the very near future,” Sharpe said.

The driver who was injured in the incident on Monday is in fair condition.