Look at the store video from Dollar General armed robbery

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We told you about an armed robbery last week at a Dollar General store that frightened customers.

One victim told us the robbers put a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her toddler.

Now Chattanooga Police are showing us the surveillance video in hopes you can help them find the robbers.

It happened last Wednesday, March 27th just after noon at the store on Lee Highway.

The video shows suspects entering from the back of the store and herding the two employees and a customer into the cooler.

They took their phones and wallets before closing them in.

Police say they threatened them with guns and demanded their money.

They also took Swisher Sweet Cigarillos from the store.

As they left, they opened the cooler to free the victims.

You can’t see much of the victims in the video, but here is the description police are giving from the victims:

• Suspect #1 is a black male, short, wearing a black ski mask, dark colored pants and long-sleeved shirt, armed with a handgun.

• Suspect #2 is a black male, about 6’, wearing dark colored pants, dark colored hoodie, and some type of white mask covering his face, armed with a handgun.

Investigators also got a surveillance shot of the possible getaway car.

If you have any information on the robbery, please call (423) 698-2525 and ask to speak with a Robbery Investigator.

Tips can also be submitted in the Chattanooga PD Mobile App.