Lee University Hosting Division II Softball World Series in 2020 at Frost Stadium

(leeuflames.com) INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Lee University will be the host institution for the 2020 NCAA Division II Softball World Series on May 21-25 the NCAA announced on Tuesday.

Lee will partner with the Chattanooga Sports Committee to host the event at beautiful Frost Field in Chattanooga. The World Series is comprised of the eight super regional winners from around the country. The eight teams compete in a double-elimination bracket with the two finalists advancing to a best of three championship.

“We are excited to be partnering with the Chattanooga Sports Committee in hosting the 2020 NCAA D2 Softball Championship. Chattanooga has a rich history of outstanding softball and their facilities are first class. While relatively new to the NCAA, we want to be involved with as many D2 opportunities as possible and we feel this is a great way to promote our university while partnering with a terrific city and committee,” said Lee Athletic Director Larry Carpenter.