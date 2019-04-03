Investigators rule Ft. Oglethorpe house fire was arson

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – Fire investigators now say a house fire on Tuesday was intentionally set.

It happened at 9:30 AM on Dogwood Drive in Fort Oglethorpe.

Investigators say the fire started on the back deck of the home.

The fire cause major damage, but it wasn’t the first here.

This was the third fire at the home in the last two weeks.

This was the worst.

If you have any information on who may have set the fire, call the Arson Hotline in Georgia at 1‐800‐282‐5804.

The state offers a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s).