You’ll have 21 days to argue against any tax hike proposal in Hamilton Co.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We are months away from it happening, but Hamilton County Commissioners continue to talk about raising taxes this year.

It is still just a rumor so far, but Commissioners continue to discuss the possibility.

So Commissioner Tim Boyd offered a resolution that would at leas slow the process down.

It requires the Commission to give any tax hike proposal two readings before they can vote.

That would give the public at least 21 days to weigh in.

The resolution easily passed.

On Wednesday, Commissioners also approved a contract to build a new Harrison Elementary School.

And they also approved expanding the Silverdale Correctional Facility.