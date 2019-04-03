Former Braves Manager Bobby Cox Admitted to the Hospital

ATLANTA (AP) – Hall of Famer Bobby Cox, the Atlanta Braves former longtime manager, has been admitted into an Atlanta-area hospital.

Braves manager Brian Snitker told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he reached out to Cox’s family and was “very concerned” but couldn’t share details of his condition.

The 77-year-old Cox was admitted with undisclosed medical issues on Tuesday.

Cox wore a Braves jersey while shouting “play ball!” before the first pitch of Monday night’s home opener against the Chicago Cubs.

Cox ranks fourth all-time with 2,504 wins in 29 years as a manager, including 25 years in two stints with the Braves and four years with Toronto.

Cox led the Braves to 14 straight division titles from 1991-2005, including the 1995 World Series title.

