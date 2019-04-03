Florida woman still missing in Alabama after 1 month

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) – An elderly Florida woman who came to northeast Alabama to visit her brothers is still missing about a month after she was last seen.

Relatives say 84-year-old Lorene Virginia Collier of metro Tampa has been missing since March 5. That’s when she left one brother’s home in the Gadsden area to drive to the home of the other.

The family didn’t initially realize she hadn’t made it, so there was a delay of more than a day in reporting her missing. Glencoe Police Chief Alan Kelly says someone can cover a lot of ground in that amount of time.

The Gadsden Times reports relatives have looked for Collier and distributed fliers, and the state issued an alert.

Authorities say Collier was last seen driving a bright blue 2019 Kia Optima.

