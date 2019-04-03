Endangered Child Alert or 14 year old Bledsoe County girl

PIKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a Bledsoe County teen.

14 year old Rebecca Lasseter was last seen in Spring City on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

She may be with an unidentified adult male.

She is 5’5″, 230 lbs, with brown hair and eyes.

TBI officials say she has a faint scar on her lip and a scar on her left collarbone.

If you have any information on her location, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Office at 423-447-2197.