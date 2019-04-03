Bill would add animal abusers to online registry

A North Carolina bill would put animal abusers’ names and faces on an online registry, much like a sex offender registry. The North Carolina Animal Abuser Registry Act was introduced by Senators Floyd McKissick and Danny Britt.

If the bill becomes a law, anyone in the state who abuses an animal after January 1, 2020, would be added to a public database. After the first offense, the animal abuser and their photograph would be on the registry for the next two years. A second offense would put the abuser on the list for five years.

The bill states that animal abusers may be forced to give up any animals they own. A repeat offender who is added to the list multiple times would have to give up their animals and would not be able to own any other animals for the next five years, the bill proposes.