CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A truck driver was injured after his 18 wheeler overturned.

Chattanooga Police say it happened this afternoon on Highway 58, near Highway 153.

The driver was extricated from the tractor trailer by Chattanooga firefighters.

Polic say the driver was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Part of Highway 58 was closed off as crews worked the scene.