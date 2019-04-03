Rain blamed for more road damage in Dalton

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) — The recent rain is being blamed for more destruction as a Dalton road collapses. The road is the only way in and out for 18 houses, and public works says repairs will not be quick or cheap.

“Generally, with a subdivision like this that was built in the ’70s that’s been developed for a long time, you don’t typically see failures like this unless it’s a major problem,” said Andrew Parker, Dalton’s assistant public works director.

- Advertisement -

In the span of three weeks, Botany Woods Drive in Dalton has dropped two and a half feet, causing one lane to become unusable.

Initially, Dalton Public Works thought the problem was surface level. However, the issue lies far beneath.

“Based on all the visual evidence, this slope that supports this westbound lane is failing,” Parker said. “And so the whole film material is moving away from the road into the ravine that drops 30 or 40 feet down below us.”

This isn’t the first slide issue the ridge has seen. A mudslide at the end of February caused part of Dug Gap Battle Road to be closed.

“In 2019, we’ve already got 10 more inches of rain than we’ve had year to date last year, and so we think as a result of this excessive amount of rain that we’ve had in a short window of time, that’s allowed slope failures like this to occur,” Parker said.

Parker is concerned more rain could cause problems in the eastbound lane as well.

“It’s going to require a pretty substantial repair,” Parker said. “At this point, we’re in the mode of trying to select the most cost effective repair approach that ensures the long term viability of the slope.”

News 12 did speak to a few neighbors. They didn’t want to go on camera, but they said they’re not concerned about the road because they can still get in and out. They also said they’re grateful the city is working diligently to solve the issue.