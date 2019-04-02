Woman escapes house fire in Fort Oglethorpe

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – A house fire on Dogwood Drive in Fort Oglethorpe, took several fire crews to put out this morning.

Neighbors say a 40 YEAR OLD WOMAN was in the home when the fire broke out, but that she was able to get out before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters responded from Ft. Oglethorpe, Catoosa County, Walker County, and East Ridge.

Ft. Oglethorpe Lt. Dave Petty told us “9:30 this morning, neighbors called in – first unit was on scene, there was heavy fire in the back of the – back of the house, luckily everyone was out.

Neighbor Rebecca Leggett added “I was inside and I just heard sirens coming up the street and I didn’t know what was going on and I just looked out the window and the whole top of the house was just in flames.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but a neighbor says there were propane tanks on the back deck.