Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – April 2nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –Warming Up Beginning Tomorrow !



We may see a slight sprinkle this morning, but not enough to make significant accumulations. Most of that will come to an end by mid-to-late morning.

Tuesday Afternoon: We start the temperature rebound with highs hitting the low 60’s, and decreasing clouds for the afternoon with some sunshine returning. Tuesday night, skies clear out, and lows will bottom out between 38 & 42.

Sunshine is back in full force for Wednesday, and highs should be hitting the low 70’s.

Spring really returns for the end of the week with 70s and even some 80s on the way by later in the upcoming weekend.

