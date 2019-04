CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating another shooting.

The latest happened around 10 PM in homes near the airport.

Police were called to a shooting on Nolin Lane and Airport Road.

But the 33 year old victim told them he was actually shot a block over on Kinser Circle.

Police called an ambulance, but the victim refused treatment.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip on the CPD app. You can remain anonymous.