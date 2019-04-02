Golden Apple: Jason Hagman

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – Jason Hagman comes from a long line of teachers.

He’s wanted to be an educator since he was a kid.

Now he’s doing that job at Naomi Elementary School in Walker County.

"I've been teaching for 16 years. Mostly in California. We just moved out to the south a couple of years ago. Most of my life, my Mom says even when I was a kid, that I wanted to be a teacher. Most of my family are teachers."

His students say he’s a good teacher, is fun, and helps them learn.

School leaders say Hagman is making a difference.

Autumn Hentz is the Principal at Naomi Elementary School.

"He is a very effective communicator. We get to see their projects. He gives us snippets of presentations that they make in front of the class. So we always know what's going on."

Hagman says it’s nice to know that he’s reaching his students, and that people are noticing.

That’s why he has won this week’s Golden Apple Award.