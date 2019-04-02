Eagles to perform full “Hotel California” album for first time

Las Vegas — The Eagles will perform their 1976 “

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will be joined by Deacon Frey and Vince Gill for what will be the group’s only North American performances of 2019. Founding member Glenn Frey, Deacon’s father, died in 2016.

“Hotel California” is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, and the title song and “New Kid in Town” won Grammys.

When asked what the song “Hotel California” means during a 2016 interview with “CBS This Morning,” Henley said, “Well, I always say, it’s a journey from innocence to experience. It’s not really about California; it’s about America.”

“It’s about the dark underbelly of the American dream,” he said. “It’s about excess, it’s about narcissism. It’s about the music business. It’s about a lot of different. … It can have a million interpretations.”

The Eagles have won six Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.