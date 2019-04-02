Chiefs star launches foundation aimed at improving lives of children

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he’s launching a foundation aimed at improving lives of children called “ 15 and the Mahomies .” The reigning NFL MVP made his announcement during an appearance on “ The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ” late Monday.

Mahomes talked to Fallon about a slew of topics, including last season’s accolades and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s advice. Mahomes also told the host he was starting a charity to aid children in need.

“It’s a foundation that’s designed all around kids,” he said. “Kids from either under-served communities that don’t have the same opportunities I had when I was young, or kids that are in the hospital who have chronic illnesses or have suffered major injuries. Because those kids are the ones that train harder than me by 100 times every single day.”

“I want to make sure I can give back to them in any shape and any way in order to give them the resources they need to have an amazing life,” he added.

According to the foundation’s website, the organization will “support initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.” The program’s signature program, dubbed “15 for 15,” will support 15 youth charitable initiatives that “focus on academics, science, the arts, classroom supplies, athletics, children with disabilities, after-school programs and more.”

CBS News reached out to “15 and the Mahomies” for additional comment on specifics, but did not immediately hear back.

Mahomes led the NFL with 50 touchdowns and he became the youngest player to throw six touchdowns in a game. He led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship where the team ultimately fell to the Super Bowl-winning Patriots, 43-40.

