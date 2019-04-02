Chattanooga Lookouts Ready For New Season as Cincinnati Reds Affiliate

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) It’s time to play ball for the Chattanooga Lookouts.

They open the regular season on Thursday by hosting Montgomery.

It’s a totally different team this season since Chattanooga switched minor league affiliates from the Minnesota Twins to the Cincinnati Reds.

It’s a homecoming for Lookouts manager Pat Kelly. He used to manage the Chattanooga ball club in the 90’s.

Said Kelly:”I’m amazed it has been so many years since I actually managed here. But obviously coming back the last few years with Pensacola, it’s like coming home. I’ve always enjoyed Chattanooga.”

Outfielder Taylor Trammell and catcher Tyler Stephenson are friends from Atlanta.

They even teamed up on media day, and both players are familiar with the Scenic city.

Said Trammell:”Grew up watching the Lookouts. Once I got the call, and they said I was going to Double-A, I was ecstatic. Getting a chance to play for these fans, and just to play for this city.”

Said Stephenson:”I’ve been up here quite a bit. I’ve got friends that I’ve played with growing up that live here, and then like in Chickamauga, which is just south of the border. Looking forward to it.”

Trammell is the Reds number two overall prospect, and he’s keeping his big league dreams in perspective.

Said Trammell:”Some good advice I’ve gotten in the past was just focus on the present. Everything is going to fall into order in my opinion. It’s all about timing and patience, and whenever it’s my time, I’ll be with Cincinnati.”

Many of these players were in Pensacola last year, and the Blue Wahoos made the Southern League playoffs.

Said Stephenson:”Pretty much the same group of guys. It has been great. We’ve clinched playoffs two years in-a-row, so knock on wood. Hopefully. We will. We will do it again. I can say that.”

Said Kelly:”We’ve got tremendous talent here. Obviously we are young. I think in this league you can get exposed early on, but I think we’ll learn through our mistakes, and we’ll be an exciting team to watch.”