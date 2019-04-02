2020 candidates reveal first-quarter fundraising efforts

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are revealing how deep and broad their support is, just after the March 31 fundraising deadline that marked the end of the first quarter of 2019. While candidates officially have until April 15 to file their first-quarter reports, Democrats in the packed field have already begun announcing their fundraising totals, as well as who supported them, since the first quarter ended Sunday night.

Bernie Sanders – $18.2 million Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign raised $18.2 million in campaign donations in the first quarter, according to campaign manager Faiz Shakir, who spoke with reporters in a conference call Tuesday. - Advertisement - The campaign has raised $32 million in total, including the $14 million that the campaign started with. This solidifies Sanders’ position as a frontrunner in the race. Here’s a closer look at the sources of Sanders’ donations: Around 900,000 individual donations

99.5 percent of donations to Sanders’ campaign are $100 or less

Average donation is $20

88 percent of the money to the campaign is coming from donors who give under $200 –Reporting by Grace Segers

Kamala Harris – $12 million California Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has raised $12 million from more than 218,000 individual contributions in the first quarter of 2019. With the average contribution totaling $28, the Harris campaign said that over 99 percent of her donors can contribute again. Here’s a closer look at the sources of Harris’ donations: 98 percent of contributions under $100

More than $6 million through its digital program

More than $1 million in final week of March

11,000 individual contributions from educators “A nationwide network of hundreds of thousands of grassroots supporters has stepped up to lay the foundation for a winning campaign,” said Harris campaign manager Juan Rodriguez. “This is a campaign powered by the people, focused on making health care a right, putting $500 a month in the pockets of working Americans, and giving every public school teacher in America a raise. We’re excited by the support we’re already seeing.”