Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – April 1st, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –Slightly Milder for Monday, Much Warmer By Wednesday!



Lows by Monday morning will drop well down into the 30’s and some areas may get a late freeze. There’s a freeze warning in effect until 10:00am Monday.

Monday Afternoon stays clear, and cooler, with highs in the upper 50s once again.

We start the temperature rebound Tuesday with 60s, but the chance for a light sprinkle with increased clouds. Those sprinkle chances remain very slim. Sunshine is back in full force for Wednesday, and highs should be topping 70.

Spring really returns for the end of the week with 70s and even some 80s on the way by later in the upcoming weekend.

