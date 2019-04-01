Wallace A. Smith kids walking

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) – Parents of kids at Wallace A. Smith Elementary are helping their kids get in shape.

The students are hitting the pavement to get walking.

Their hard work may end up winning the school a brand new walking track.

Rick Hall is the Assistant Principal at the school.

“A long time ago we really wanted to have a walking track here at the school. And we tried, to think of concepts to raise money but it is a lot of money. And then all of a sudden this kinda drops down out of the sky and we get a chance to win a track. And so we grabbed it.”

Through a partnership with Kohl’s and the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, four schools across the district are competing for a chance to win a $25,000 walking track.

In order to win the competition, the kids have to walk, and keep track of their steps.

But the competition is also about getting involved with the community.

Organizers say there are other benefits to all the walking they are doing.

It helps reduce stress, can help you lose weight and improves your health.