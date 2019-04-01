TDOT releases finding of last bridge inspection at I75/24 merge

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – TDOT has released the last inspection report for the overpass bridge where a concrete railing fell off today on traffic below.
The bridge was inspected last July.
Inspectors rated it as “Fare.”
They recommended removing “loose concrete filler beneath beams” and removing a tree on the right side.
The inspectors general comments were “Trees growing on top of bent caps is increasing the size of concrete cracks.”
The next inspection was more than a year away, May 19, 2020.
Some photos of the bridge from the 2018 inspection.