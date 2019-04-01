Red Bank Police crackdown on distracted driving

RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – Red Bank Police are cracking down on distracted driving.

The department partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to conduct saturation patrols throughout this month.

They are also going into schools to educate students about the dangers of distracted driving.

Police say last year, there were more than 21 thousand distraction related crashes, which killed more than 100 people.

They urge drivers to keep their eyes on the road and encourage other people to do the same.

Sgt. Rusty Aalberg with Red Bank Police says “It doesn’t matter if it is a family member or a friend. If they are driving distracted and you are a passenger in a vehicle. Speak up. Don’t be afraid to speak up because your life does matter.”

Red Bank Police say they saw a five percent drop in crashes from last year to this year regarding distracted driving.