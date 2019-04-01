Part of Bridge Collapses at I-75/I-24 Split

UPDATE: Chattanooga Fire Dept. says one person was injured when the concrete collapsed onto a car passing underneath. We are waiting on a press conference this afternoon for the latest.

All lanes are currently blocked I-75 North to I-24 West due to a concrete railing collapse. The concrete railing fell from the I-75 South overpass. Responders have also closed the ramp from I-75 South to I-75 South. All southbound vehicles have been re-routed to I-24 West. TDOT HELP, Fire, Police, and TDOT maintenance are all on scene. TDOT Bridge Inspection and THP are also en route. More details to follow as they become available.

A frightening bridge collapse at one of the most heavily trafficked intersections in the country, where 75 and 24 meet. Truly miraculous that no one was seriously injured. @myTDOT is one the scene assessing cause and traffic solutions pic.twitter.com/CFrkPNZVJL — Andy Berke (@AndyBerke) April 1, 2019

