Friends of Trenton shop owner speak out after drug task force raid

TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF) — After a drug task force confiscated CBD products that tested positive for marijuana, friends of the business owner say he was wrongfully arrested.

The Shop by Stevie and the Moon is open, despite owner Steven Ellis’ arrest. The Trenton business was raided last week by the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force.

Ellis’ friend, Joseph King, looked at the nearly empty shelves. He estimates $3,000 to $4,000 worth of CBD products were confiscated.

“We all believe that he was wrongfully arrested just for the simple fact that he was selling a legal product. He went through the legal outlets to do this to make sure he could sell it. He contacted a bunch of people, because that is just the right thing to do before you start selling a product like that because, yeah it does look like a drug,” King said.

The task force commander says they raided the place after receiving complaints that the business was selling marijuana to people, including teenagers. According to agents, control buys yielded positive results for marijuana.

King says it had a small amount of THC.

“It contains point 3 percent THC and point three percent as per the farm bill is legal in all 50 states,” King said.

Community members are rallying around Ellis.

“He has a lot of support. Not only in the Trenton community, but Chattanooga as well. And all across the Tennessee Valley,” King said.

The task force commander says medical THC oil is legal in Georgia, but this didn’t fall into that category.

Friends say Ellis did nothing wrong.

“They need to free Steven. They need to let him go. They need to drop everything and go from there,” King said.

On Monday, Ellis was still in jail. Police say he has no bond because he was on probation.