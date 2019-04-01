East Ridge Police look for suspects in last week’s shooting

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – East Ridge police are now looking for multiple juveniles in connection to a shooting last week.

A 16 year old was shot at a home on Shirl Jo Lane last Monday evening, March 25th.

Investigators have filed Attempted Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery charges against a pair of suspects, so far.

Acting Police Chief Stan Allen says “The investigation benefited from team work and cooperative efforts between ERPD Patrol Division, ERPD Criminal Investigation Division, ERPD Crime Suppression Unit, Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office.”

Police are not releasing more information on the at-large suspects at this time.