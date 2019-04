CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – People from all over the city knew something was burning near the ridge from all the smoke on a clear day.

The fire was at a home at 1923 Dodds Avenue around 3 PM, right below the ridgecut of I 24.

Flames were already shooting from the home when the fire trucks arrived.

Firefighters went inside, but no one was home.

It took them about ten minutes to bet the fire under control.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.