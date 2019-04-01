College student stabbed 2 classmates while rehearsing a movie

A 21-year-old University of Hartford student according to Hartford Police. Jack Wascher of San Diego, California, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree assault and criminal attempt to commit murder.

According to Hartford Police, on Sunday afternoon, Wascher and two other University of Hartford students were rehearsing a scene from a movie as part of a class assignment, one that called for a stabbing to occur, when Wascher stabbed both victims before running away on foot.

Jack Wascher Hartford Police Dept.

Hartford’s campus experienced a chaotic scene Sunday. Police received calls at 1:31 p.m. regarding a stabbing at the university. They discovered two male victims at the scene. Police said a 21-year-old suffered a puncture wound to the chest and four to his back. He was listed in stable condition.

After a search, police found Wascher in the woods near campus, where he surrendered. The university tweeted Sunday afternoon that a lockdown had been lifted and there was no further threat to campus.

The second victim, a 19-year-old, suffered one puncture wound to the chest and one to his back. He was listed in critical condition and was in surgery as of Sunday afternoon.

Wascher is being held on $1 million bond and is expected to be arraigned from the hospital Monday.