Bradley Central Coach Jason Reuter Gets Bearettes Back on Top This Season

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Jason Reuter was an assistant coach for the Bradley Central boys basketball team for eleven seasons before taking over as the girls head coach in 2010. During his tenure, the Bearettes have been to the state tournament five times, and last month they claimed their first state title since 1976.

Jason Reuter’s goal at Bradley Central was to duplicate the success of Bearettes coaching legend Jim Smiddy.

Said Reuter:”Jim Smiddy won five state championships. He won 12-hundred and something games. My mission was to get us back to that level. I saw that we had to play good teams. I saw that it did us no good to schedule people and win by 40 points. Everybody slap you on the back and say great game, but it was fool’s gold. We hung our hat on defense. I would say I’ve always been a defensive minded coach.”

It appeared Bradley Central would have won a state title a little sooner given the star player they had in Rhyne Howard, who graduated in 2018.

Said Reuter:”I took a little ribbing from some friends. You couldn’t win a state championship with Rhyne Howard? I told Rhyne by text on the night we won the state championship. I wanted her to know that we don’t win this thing without Rhyne Howard. She wasn’t with us physically, but her presence was still felt on this team.”

The Bearettes three game state title run in Mursfreesboro included holding Lebanon to 26 points, beating Oak Ridge in overtime, and beating Houston for the crown on a buzzer beater by Hannah Lombard.

Said Reuter:”I do remember looking at my assistant Katie Frazier. I said I feel like I’m in a movie scene right here. Every game is hanging on the edge. Lot of drama. And that last shot. Wow. This program demands your best. Demands your best. If you don’t give your best, you are probably not going to make it here.”