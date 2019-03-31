Stacey Abrams makes visit to Dalton

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) – Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made a stop in Dalton Sunday Evening.

She thanked her voters for their support during the hotly contested race; she conceded to Republican Brian Kemp back in November.

Abrams outlined ways to stay involved during the legislative session and beyond.

She is now Founder and Chair of Fair Fight, an organization dedicated to ending voter suppression and giving every eligible Georgian a voice in upcoming elections.

“This isn’t a partisan issue it’s a people issue but party plays a part. It play a roll cause we know that the intention wan’t to the other side form voting, it just happened to be cause and effect,” she said

She also spoke about her perspective of the recently passed fetal heartbeat bill which has now passed the Georgia House & Senate and will go to Governor Kemp for signature soon.