Local doctors host free health care clinic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A passion for healing is what doctors are calling the free health care clinic at Eastgate Town Center this weekend.

Medical specialists were able to serve more than five hundred people in the Chattanooga area.

The free clinic is sponsored by Optimal Health Center and Adventist Medical Evangelism Network also known as AMEN.

Dentists were able to perform x-ray exams, cleanings, fillings, root canals as well as extractions.

Erik Anderson of Wellness Family Dentistry said “cleanings are the foundation of good oral health, it keeps your gums healthy and keeps those roots stable so cleaning is very very important .”

In the eye department patients received free vision exams and prescriptions for eyeglasses.

Andrea Schellenberg is a major supporter of Amen Clinic

” I love to meet people and I love it when people come up and they are so excited that they were able to get care..that makes me the most happy,” she said.

The clinic also provided massage therapy, lifestyle counseling, and free clothing available to the public.

Dr. Naren James from Optimal Health Center believes “the large part of our problem in the United States is Hypertension diabetes we are seeing more commonly and obesity all go together. So we really engage in giving people optimal health ”

Dr. Naren James says after seeing the needs from just three days.. they plan to continue this program for years to come.

Dr. James hopes that the free clinic’s services will remind everyone on how important all aspects of health are.