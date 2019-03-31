Chattanooga Red Wolves Rally Late But Lose To North Texas SC

(chattredwolves.com) – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (0-1-0) nearly completed the late comeback against North Texas SC (1-0-0) only to fall in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs 2-3 at Toyota Stadium Saturday night.
Ricardo Pepi found the net in the 13th minute scoring the first goal in North Texas’ history. The 16-year-old tallied two second half goals to bag the hat trick and give the home side a three-goal advantage.
Chattanooga battled back in the last minutes of the match with Steven Beattie netting the first goal in club history in the 84th minute on a one-touch hit outside of the 18. Richard Dixon added another goal in the second half stoppage time, but the team’s comeback fell short.
FULL TIME: 3-2 | #NTXvCHT pic.twitter.com/ewYrKOFLfO
— USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) March 31, 2019
Chattanooga host their first home game Saturday, April 6 against Forward Madison FC at David Stanton Field.