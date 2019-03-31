Chattanooga Red Wolves Rally Late But Lose To North Texas SC

(chattredwolves.com) – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (0-1-0) nearly completed the late comeback against North Texas SC (1-0-0) only to fall in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs 2-3 at Toyota Stadium Saturday night.

Ricardo Pepi found the net in the 13th minute scoring the first goal in North Texas’ history. The 16-year-old tallied two second half goals to bag the hat trick and give the home side a three-goal advantage.

Chattanooga battled back in the last minutes of the match with Steven Beattie netting the first goal in club history in the 84th minute on a one-touch hit outside of the 18. Richard Dixon added another goal in the second half stoppage time, but the team’s comeback fell short.

Chattanooga host their first home game Saturday, April 6 against Forward Madison FC at David Stanton Field.