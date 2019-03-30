Walk A Mile in Her Shoes strolls through Coolidge Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) There is an old saying: “You can’t really understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.”

This morning hundreds came together at Coolidge Park to do just that by putting on the shoes of another.

- Advertisement -

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes brings awareness to sexual assault and domestic violence.

Men and women put on their best heels and participate in a mile walk, ready to make a difference.

“In the past traditionally it has been men walking to recognize sexual abuse and assault with women, but we have done it the Chattanooga way we have expanded it. We include everybody so it’s a family event.”

Various community partners were on site to educate the community about the realities of sexual violence while supporting Victim Support Services.

Related Article: 70 Tennessee Communities Receiving Infrastructure Grants

Organizations like A Step Ahead Chattanooga are key in supporting causes like this.

Domestic violence affects 1 in 3 women nationwide.