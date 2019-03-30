Two Vehicle Accident on Thrasher Pike

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Late Friday night, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the intersection of Thrasher Pike and Middle Valley Road on a report of an accident involving two vehicles.
A total of three people were transported by emergency personal to a local hospital.
One patient is being treated for what appears to be critical injuries, and the other two sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division is investigating the cause of the crash.
Stay with News 12 Now as more information becomes available.