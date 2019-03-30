Playboy model arrested in connection to doctor’s murder

A 25-year-old Playboy model has been arrested in connection with the death of a doctor whose body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car near Las Vegas earlier this month. Dr. Thomas Burchard, 71, was a psychiatrist in northern California and authorities said he had been bludgeoned to death, CBS Sacramento reported.

Kelsey Turner was arrested outside a northern California home with her 4-year-old daughter. She is being held in the San Joaquin County Jail but she will be extradited to Las Vegas. Turner faces one count of open murder, CBS Las Vegas affiliate KLAS reported.

“It’s been really hard realizing he’s never coming home,” said Judy Earp, Burchard’s girlfriend of 17 years.

Earp said Turner said she was struggling and concerned she would become homeless, and Burchard wanted to help. She said Burchard helped Turner find an apartment and eventually began paying for her rent.

“She was supposed to pay the rent, which she never did, and Tom paid the rent because it was in his name,” she told CBS Sacramento.

Burchard had booked a trip to Las Vegas from March 1 until the 4th, but he never returned.