Officer Galinger honored with new memorial

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga friends, family, and law enforcement gathered at the new dedication site to honor the late officer Nicholas Galinger.

A boulder now lays with his name, badge number, date of birth and day he was tragically killed while examining a flooded man hole.

Barry Galinger says it’s because of the communities support that he’s been able to cope with his sons death.

“For us to be here and all the support we get from this community since day one, February twenty third was the nightmare of our families life,” he said.

The boulder engraved with an American flag, one solid blue stripe and flowers around it is what company owners of Boulder Designs envisioned when they wanted to honor Officer Galinger.

Cynda Sims of Boulder Designs told us, “we just wanted to do something more for the community and the Chattanooga Police Department.”

38-year-old Nicholas Galinger was struck while on a call with his field training officer. He was outside the patrol car when a passing SUV hit him

According to his father, “the City of Chattanooga lost a really good man who had a heart of gold, selfless, and he wanted to help people all his life.”

Despite having an arrest in the case … the Galinger family is trying to find peace in the situation.